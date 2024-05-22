Louise Jones of Sedbury in Chepstow, the mother of 20-year-old Jake Jones, has issued a desperate appeal to find her son.

Gloucestershire Constabulary were called at 6.35pm on Monday with a report that Mr Jones had entered the river and not resurfaced.

Emergency services, including the coastguard and Severn Area Rescue Association, attended and searches have continued on foot and in the water over recent days.

Appealing to those who may have information, Jake's mother Louise Jones said: “As a family we would like to confirm that Jake Jones, aged 20 years and from Sedbury is currently missing.

"Jake was last seen in the River Wye on Monday at around 6pm.

"Unfortunately, Jake has still not been found. We are devastated and heartbroken and we are asking everyone to be vigilant and keep a look out for our boy. We would like to thank all the emergency services for their ongoing support."

Gloucestershire Constabulary have confirmed on social media that investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 5pm and 6.30pm on Monday and who may have information which could assist them.

They are also particularly keen to hear from anyone who was on a boat or saw a boat during this time.

The statement added: "Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to come forward. Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 351 of 20 May: https://orlo.uk/69ERI

"You can also call police on 101 and quote the same incident number."