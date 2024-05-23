Gwent Police have revealed a woman had been charged with four separate instances of theft from shops.

The shops in question are all found in Cwmbran town centre.

The police announced the charges using their official X, formerly Twitter, just before 8.30pm on Wednesday, May 22.

Officers from the Torfaen neighbourhood policing team made the arrest.

Police have asked that anyone who has any concerns about suspicious behaviour should talk to officers on duty during their next shopping trip.