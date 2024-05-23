A WOMAN has been charged with four thefts from shops in Cwmbran.
Gwent Police have revealed a woman had been charged with four separate instances of theft from shops.
The shops in question are all found in Cwmbran town centre.
The police announced the charges using their official X, formerly Twitter, just before 8.30pm on Wednesday, May 22.
Officers from the Torfaen neighbourhood policing team made the arrest.
Police have asked that anyone who has any concerns about suspicious behaviour should talk to officers on duty during their next shopping trip.
Female arrested and charged with X 4 thefts from retailers in Cwmbran town centre. Feel free to stop officers and have a chat on your next shopping trip to report any suspicious behaviour 👮♂️👮♀️#PC1827 #NOTONOURTOWN 🚫 pic.twitter.com/wKVnw7cdsQ— Gwent Police | Torfaen Officers (@GPTorfaen) May 22, 2024
