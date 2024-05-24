Celtic Springs Retail Park in Newport has welcomed Esquires Coffee Shop to its portfolio of businesses, ensuring that this already bustling parade of shops is now fully let.

The global coffee brand has signed a 10-year lease with the business park’s owners, LCP, part of M Core, the prominent commercial property and investment company.

Customers will be able to enjoy 100% organic, fairtrade coffee and a range of cake and other healthy options made from locally sourced ingredients.

Esquires Coffee has completed large scale improvements to the unit by opening up the side, adding windows and outdoor seating making it much more visible from the road and street traffic.

The unit comprises 1,500 sq ft internally in addition to the outdoor seating, and the landlord submitted a planning application in order to secure the change of use to class A1/A3.

George Watson, Senior Asset Manager at LCP said: “This is a perfect fit for Celtic Springs Retail Park and we are delighted to be working with such a forward thinking business which customers will love.

“All of the units are now on the parade despite a challenging market. This transaction demonstrates the demand for such locations, situated in close proximity to predominantly office and residential uses.”

Philip Gwyther of EJ Hales acted on behalf of the landlord and said: “We are delighted to have leased this prominent corner unit to Esquires who will significantly add to the tenant mix of this very busy retail parade, which benefits from onsite customer car parking.”

Ben Davies of Cooke & Arkwright who negotiated and secured the lease for Esquires Coffee on behalf of Esquires Coffee franchisee, Rashid Habib said: “This acquisition marks the first Esquires Coffee shop for franchisee, Rashid Habib, and we’re delighted to have acted on his behalf in this transaction.

"Identifying the right unit, in a busy location, were key elements to securing the first store. We share Esquires’ optimism in the envisaged success of the stores’ performance and look forward to advising on further acquisitions in south Wales.”

Celtic Springs Retail Park is located at junction 28 of the M4 motorway with direct access onto the A48 dual carriageway serving Cardiff and Newport.

Situated on the main Cardiff to Newport bus route there are frequent services directly onto the park.

Celtic Park is part of the business park and is a bustling modern retail parade which services the business park and other local residents.