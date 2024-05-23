The A40 at Raglan was closed for more than eight hours on Thursday 16 May after a collision left a man and a woman with injuries Gwent Police described as “potentially life-threatening”.

Significant community concerns have been raised for years over the “dangerous” junctions crossing the Raglan stretch of the busy dual carriageway after a spate of severe crashes.

In June 2022, Raglan Community Council joined officials from Monmouthshire County Council and Welsh Government to discuss potential solutions ahead of a planned safety study.

Monmouth MP David Davies, who attended that meeting alongside Peter Fox MS, has since kept up the pressure on ministers in Cardiff Bay to “deliver action instead of hollow words”.

Last month, the Welsh Government confirmed it had received the eagerly awaited Raglan study for consideration.

Mr Davies said it was “imperative” the report is now published and “immediate work” is undertaken to improve road safety.

He said: “One recommendation from the study is reducing the 70mph speed limit to 50mph, which has already been implemented – albeit as a temporary measure for 18 months while compliance and collision data is monitored.

“Residents have made repeated pleas for the speed limit to be lowered, so this is a welcome step forward.

“But with a man and a woman now fighting for their lives following yet another horror crash, we urgently need to know what other recommendations the safety study has made to remove the persistent dangers associated with this stretch of road.”

Wales’ new transport secretary Ken Skates is due to visit Monmouthshire this summer after accepting an invitation by Mr Davies to meet at Highbeech roundabout in Chepstow to discuss the town’s congestion problem.

Mr Davies has written to Mr Skates also asking him to come to the A40 at Raglan on the same day.

“It is time for real action and the only way the Welsh Government is going to grasp the seriousness of the situation is if the transport secretary visits in person,” added the MP.