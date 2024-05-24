The concert will take place on November 15 in Cardiff University's Great Hall, bringing together the band's hits from the past three decades.

Already, Shed Seven are celebrating an unforgettable 30th anniversary year.

Their first ever No. 1 album 'A Matter of Time', two massive upcoming homecoming shows at York’s Museum Gardens, and a No.

1 vinyl single with the BBC Radio 2 playlisted 'Let’s Go Dancing' are only a fraction of their achievements.

In addition to these performances, the band is set to release a new orchestral reworks album, 'Liquid Gold', on September 27.

The band's frontman, Rick Witter, spoke about the celebration of their career.

He said: "This year we celebrate 30 years as recording artists and after reminiscing about our career we thought we'd celebrate the milestone by revisiting some key songs from our past.

"The songs have become widescreen, full of colour."

"The original recordings will always hold a special place in our hearts but re-recording the chosen songs was an exciting prospect for us," he continued.

Mr Witter also spoke about the band's aim to introduce new listeners to their music.

He said: "It’s a gift from the band to our loyal supporters and will hopefully introduce some golden moments throughout our career to a whole new audience.

"Enjoy, and here’s to the next 30 years!"

The new album 'Liquid Gold' covers the band’s most noteworthy songs from their career.

Some of them include 'Speakeasy' and 'Ocean Pie' from their 1994 debut album 'Change Giver', along with tracks from their landmark album 'A Maximum High'.

The nation-wide tour kicks off after the band's two sell-out shows at York’s Museum Gardens and a set at the Big Bank Holiday Weekend.

Shed Seven promises hits, fresh favourites from 'A Matter of Time', and surprise guest appearances.

Limited tickets are still available for this unforgettable experience for fans both old and new.

The 30th anniversary tour has already seen remarkable demand, resulting in multiple sold-out gigs.

Yet, there's still an opportunity for fans to join the celebrations, as tickets for some dates remain available.

All tour dates feature special guests The Sherlocks.

Shed Seven’s 30th anniversary tour will be an opportunity for fans to come together and celebrate the group's legacy.

It will not only pay homage to their past but also mark the beginning of another chapter in their career.

As part of their 30th anniversary year, the band will preview 'Liquid Gold' with a performance on BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room, broadcasting on May 30.

Fans who can't make it to the live shows can pre-order 'Liquid Gold' via the band's official store, which offers exclusive products such as a signed postcard, different coloured CDs and cassettes.