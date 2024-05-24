Well-known event 'Wines & ‘Crimes’: Pride and Prejudice' is returning to the city on Wednesday, June 19 ahead of Pride Cymru weekend.

The unique event will be held at The Corp Market and is the brainchild of Sara Hobday of Vin Van Cymru and historian Dr Angela Muir from the University of Leicester.

At this special evening, stories celebrating queer love in 18th and 19th century Wales will be shared, all drawn from Dr Muir's research around the Great Court Sessions in Wales.

Key discussion points will focus on the persecution and prosecution of same-sex desire in the past, interwoven with the historic legal context.

Ms Hobday, who founded Vin Van Cymru, will use these captivating narratives to inspire creative wine pairings from her shop's diverse offering.

Audience involvement plays a key role in the evening, with attendees encouraged to seek any potential links between the wines and the crimes.

Also included during the event is a game of 'true crime bingo', with prizes to be claimed.

The evening is touted as an ideal gathering for fans of unique wines and true crime entertainment.

Dr Angela Muir is a respected academic specialising in British Social and Cultural History at the University of Leicester.

She's known for her focus on 18th-century history, gender, deviance, and crime, particularly within Welsh and English contexts.

Ms Hobday's business, Vin Van Cymru, operates independently from The Corp Market in Cardiff.

The shop is recognised for its range of affordable and intriguing wines, including a prominent selection of premier Welsh offerings.

This planned event will mark the fifth 'Wines and Crimes' soirée that Dr Muir and Vin Van Cymru have hosted.

Dr Muir said: "This is a brilliant way to explore and celebrate queer Welsh lives and love in the past that you won’t find in most history books.

"Pairing these stories with amazing wines expertly chosen by Sara adds to the fun and celebration.

"Sara has a way of sharing her knowledge in a fun and engaging way, so whether you know a little or a lot about wine already, you’ll definitely have a great time."

Ms Hobday remarked: "I love looking for creative ways to engage people with wine, and these events are a fantastic platform for this.

"Combining history with a wine-tasting experience has been so much fun.

"Angela has such a special way of bringing history alive that you’re guaranteed an entertaining evening".