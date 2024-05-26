FOR the first time in over 60 years, a Grade II listed Georgian townhouse is on the market, with a spectacular castle view is in desperate need of a refresh.
A 4-bedroom terraced house situated in the prime sought-after location within the heart of historic Chepstow is available to buy on Rightmove and is waiting for new owners to update the decor.
The property, located at 42 Bridge Street comes equipped with a deceptively spacious entrance hall, lounge, galley style kitchen and a dining room on the bottom floor.
With the right architect and planning, the kitchen can be combined with the sitting room and entrance hall to give a sizeable open kitchen which would be great for entertaining.
On the first floor, visitors will find two sizeable double bedrooms with another two double bedrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor.
Glancing through the house's rear windows, history fans will adore the uninterrupted views of Chepstow Castle.
The house has a total of approximately over 1000 sq.ft. of floor space, with a sizeable cellar that offers great potential to be converted into another room or kept for storage.
The 4-bed property near Chepstow Castle also has a courtyard garden which is a blank canvas for homeowners with a green thumb or those with no gardening prowess.
This Bridge Street property would give any budding family a great opportunity to modernise the space to create a long-lasting family home within walking distance to the riverfront and other amenities.
The property is listed on Rightmove for £315,000 and offered as a freehold.
