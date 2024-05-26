FOR the first time in over 60 years, a Grade II listed Georgian townhouse is on the market, with a spectacular castle view is in desperate need of a refresh.

A 4-bedroom terraced house situated in the prime sought-after location within the heart of historic Chepstow is available to buy on Rightmove and is waiting for new owners to update the decor.

The property, located at 42 Bridge Street comes equipped with a deceptively spacious entrance hall, lounge, galley style kitchen and a dining room on the bottom floor.

South Wales Argus: Front of houseFront of house (Image: Rightmove)

South Wales Argus: Currently the dining room with rear view of castleCurrently the dining room with rear view of castle (Image: Rightmove)

With the right architect and planning, the kitchen can be combined with the sitting room and entrance hall to give a sizeable open kitchen which would be great for entertaining.

South Wales Argus: Sitting roomSitting room (Image: Rightmove)

South Wales Argus: KitchenKitchen (Image: Rightmove)

On the first floor, visitors will find two sizeable double bedrooms with another two double bedrooms and a family bathroom on the second floor.

South Wales Argus: Bedroom 1Bedroom 1 (Image: Rightmove)

South Wales Argus: Bedroom 2Bedroom 2 (Image: Rightmove)

South Wales Argus: Bedroom 3Bedroom 3 (Image: Rightmove)

South Wales Argus: Bedroom 4Bedroom 4 (Image: Rightmove)

Glancing through the house's rear windows, history fans will adore the uninterrupted views of Chepstow Castle.

South Wales Argus: Views of Chepstow CastleViews of Chepstow Castle (Image: Rightmove)

South Wales Argus: View of Chepstow CastleView of Chepstow Castle (Image: Rightmove)

The house has a total of approximately over 1000 sq.ft. of floor space, with a sizeable cellar that offers great potential to be converted into another room or kept for storage.

South Wales Argus: CellarCellar (Image: Rightmove)

The 4-bed property near Chepstow Castle also has a courtyard garden which is a blank canvas for homeowners with a green thumb or those with no gardening prowess.

South Wales Argus: Rear garden is a blank canvasRear garden is a blank canvas (Image: Rightmove)

This Bridge Street property would give any budding family a great opportunity to modernise the space to create a long-lasting family home within walking distance to the riverfront and other amenities.

The property is listed on Rightmove for £315,000 and offered as a freehold.