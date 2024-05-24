Youngsters from Hirwaun Primary School are gaining legal insights and developing key skills such as teamwork, lateral thinking and communication, using the interactive approach adopted in the popular Channel 4 comedy panel show, 'Taskmaster'.

The initiative, christened 'School Tasking', was launched in 2022 by Dr Ali Struthers, associate professor at Warwick Law School.

She believed the fun format of 'Taskmaster' provided a unique method of making law studies and the concept of university life appealing to children.

The scheme brings the law to life for Year 5 pupils, giving them the chance to participate in interesting legal debates such as determining if the beloved Jaffa Cake qualifies as a cake or a biscuit.

The tasks engage pupils in collaborative problem-solving and lateral thinking activities, demonstrating the practical applications of the law.

Hannah Menard, director of USW’s Legal Advice Clinic, expressed her joy in seeing their law students deliver informative sessions to local schools.

She said: "Being part of the School Tasking project and seeing our Law students deliver sessions on the law to local primary schools, has been an incredible and fulfilling experience for everyone involved.

"We are looking forward to taking part again next year, and giving many more USW Law students and local schools the opportunity to take part!"

Bethan Hill, headteacher at Hirwaun Primary, shared her students' excitement about being part of the project.

She said: "The children loved being part of the School Tasking project.

"Having the opportunity to visit the University of Bristol for the regional finals gave them an insight into what they could aspire to in the future.

"It was an amazing experience, and we really appreciate being part of it."

Beyond the educational benefits, School Tasking is being lauded for its role in promoting social equality.

Chris Webb, director of Reaching Wider, said: "These opportunities play a crucial role in addressing disparities in educational opportunities for under-represented groups.

"Through provision like this we can empower these learners to realise their full potential, reduce social and economic disadvantage, and create a more equitable society."

The scheme is expected to continue in coming years, with hopes of inspiring more children to explore higher education and possibly choose law as their career.