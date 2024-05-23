The cereal giant is recalling its Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour because they may contain small hard lumps of food which are unsafe to eat.

The affected cereal comes in 450g packs and has a best before date between December 6, 2024 and April 25, 2025.

The Food Standards Agency is warning anyone who has purchased the cereal not to eat it.

A spokesman said: “Kellogg’s is recalling the above product. The company has issued a recall notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, dispose of the product and contact Kellogg’s at https://www.kelloggs.co.uk/en_GB/contact-us.html for a full refund.”

A Kellogg’s spokesman added: “We have become aware of a very low level of small hard lumps forming in our new Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour.

“These hard lumps of food could cause dental harm or be a choking hazard and as precaution we are recalling this product.

“Please not that Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Original is NOT affected, nor is any other Kellogg’s product.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.