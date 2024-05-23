Insuring a car can leave a big dent in your finances so knowing which cars are the cheapest and most expensive to insure, could help you save some money.
Driving a car gives us freedom to get out and about whenever we want to but it doesn’t have to break the bank.
To help you out, Which? has listed the cheapest and most expensive cars to insure for all ages plus for under 25s, using research from GoCompare.
On average per year, the most expensive car to insure will cost £1,200 with the cheapest costing a much more affordable £241.
@uktoday_ Think your car insurance has you covered? Watch this to be sure. #carinsurance #carinsurancetips #uknews #uknewsheadlines ♬ original sound - UKToday 🇬🇧 Newsquest
Which cars are the cheapest to insure?
According to Which? and GoCompare’s research, these are the 10 cheapest cars to insure, all of which cost less than £300:
- Peugeot 206 – average cost to insure £241
- Porsche Boxer - £243
- Mazda MX-5 - £249
- Toyota iQ - £262
- Citroen Xsara - £272
- Smart Fortwo - £282
- Suzuki Grand - £283
- Land Rover Freelander - £288
- Renault Kangaroo - £297
- Fiat Panda - £299
Which cars are cheapest to insure for under 25s?
It’s no secret that younger drivers are usually charged more for their car insurance and with that in mind, Which? has listed the top 10 cheapest cars to insure for those aged under 25:
- Citroen C1 – average cost to insure for under-25s £749
- Ford KA - £782
- Kia Picanto - £809
- Hyundai i20 - £840
- Fiat 500 - £845
- Peugeot 107 - £855
- Mini Cooper - £878
- Vauxhall Adam - £879
- Volkswagen UP! - £883
- Toyota Aygo - £897
Factors that affect car insurance cost
What are the most expensive cars to insure?
According to Which? and GoCompare’s research, these are the 10 most expensive cars to insure:
- Porsche Taycan – average cost to insure £1,200
- Tesla Model Y - £1,113
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar - £1,091
- BMW M4 - £1,091
- Mercedes-Benz AMG - £989
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport - £943
- BMW 330E - £923
- Mercedes-Benz GLE - £913
- Audi e-tron - £899
- Tesla Model 3 - £896
Top 10 most expensive cars for under 25s
Which? has listed the top 10 most expensive cars to insure for those aged under 25, these are:
- Audi A3 – average cost to insure for under 25s £1,237
- Vauxhall Astra - £1,200
- Volkswagen Golf - £1,197
- Ford Focus - £1,174
- Mercedes-Benz A180 - £1,157
- Peugeot 208 - £1,134
- Audi A1 - £1,084
- Ford Fiesta - £1,072
- Volkswagen Polo - £1,053
- Seat Leon - £1,045
Which? explains that those who buy newer cars don’t always get cheaper insurance compared to older cars.
You can find out more about car insurance via the Which? website.
