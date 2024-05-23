Driving a car gives us freedom to get out and about whenever we want to but it doesn’t have to break the bank.

To help you out, Which? has listed the cheapest and most expensive cars to insure for all ages plus for under 25s, using research from GoCompare.

On average per year, the most expensive car to insure will cost £1,200 with the cheapest costing a much more affordable £241.

Which cars are the cheapest to insure?





According to Which? and GoCompare’s research, these are the 10 cheapest cars to insure, all of which cost less than £300:

Peugeot 206 – average cost to insure £241 Porsche Boxer - £243 Mazda MX-5 - £249 Toyota iQ - £262 Citroen Xsara - £272 Smart Fortwo - £282 Suzuki Grand - £283 Land Rover Freelander - £288 Renault Kangaroo - £297 Fiat Panda - £299

Which cars are cheapest to insure for under 25s?





It’s no secret that younger drivers are usually charged more for their car insurance and with that in mind, Which? has listed the top 10 cheapest cars to insure for those aged under 25:

Citroen C1 – average cost to insure for under-25s £749 Ford KA - £782 Kia Picanto - £809 Hyundai i20 - £840 Fiat 500 - £845 Peugeot 107 - £855 Mini Cooper - £878 Vauxhall Adam - £879 Volkswagen UP! - £883 Toyota Aygo - £897

Factors that affect car insurance cost

What are the most expensive cars to insure?





According to Which? and GoCompare’s research, these are the 10 most expensive cars to insure:

Porsche Taycan – average cost to insure £1,200 Tesla Model Y - £1,113 Land Rover Range Rover Velar - £1,091 BMW M4 - £1,091 Mercedes-Benz AMG - £989 Land Rover Range Rover Sport - £943 BMW 330E - £923 Mercedes-Benz GLE - £913 Audi e-tron - £899 Tesla Model 3 - £896

Recommended reading:

Top 10 most expensive cars for under 25s

Which? has listed the top 10 most expensive cars to insure for those aged under 25, these are:

Audi A3 – average cost to insure for under 25s £1,237 Vauxhall Astra - £1,200 Volkswagen Golf - £1,197 Ford Focus - £1,174 Mercedes-Benz A180 - £1,157 Peugeot 208 - £1,134 Audi A1 - £1,084 Ford Fiesta - £1,072 Volkswagen Polo - £1,053 Seat Leon - £1,045

Which? explains that those who buy newer cars don’t always get cheaper insurance compared to older cars.

You can find out more about car insurance via the Which? website.