It is the second filming crew spotted in Newport this month alone, it is currently not known what is being filmed by the crew.

A reporter at the scene captured some images of the crew at work, but was unable to find out what project is currently being filmed.

A member of the security staff told the Argus they are "never told" what it is they are filming as the production company remains tight-lipped.

The filming was taking place in the service road underpass at the Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport, near the delivery road that is inaccessible to the public.

Two young women who may be part of the cast were spotted with the crew (Image: NQ)According to a woman who works nearby, in the Kingsway Shopping Centre, the crew are also filming in the old former Wilkinson store that recently closed down.

The Wilkinson store in Newport officially closed down on Sunday, September 17, due to financial concerns.

The store, which closed alongside branches in Blackwood, Pontypool, Chepstow and Cwmbran, saw more than 200 employees made redundant.

The filming crew were unable to clarify what was being filmed in the underpass, but a previous crew, spotted in Newport city centre at the start of the month, were allegedly filming a new BBC Three drama.

It is currently unknown what project is being filmed in the Kingsway underpass (Image: NQ)It is unknown how long the current film crew will be in Newport, or if they will be using further locations across the city.

Crew members and possible cast members could be seen milling about in hi-vis jackets with lots of cameras and specialist equipment.

Security guards could be seen manning the areas where the road has been closed off (Image: NQ)The nearby roads have also been closed off, with security guards seen manning the boundaries to ensure vehicles and members of the public do not attempt to get down these roads.

However, it would seem Newport is becoming a bit of a Hollywood hotspot, so it could be a case of watch this space.

If you spot filming in Newport or know what was being filmed today, email sallie.phillips@newsquest.co.uk.