Howard's Butchers, on Commercial Street in Risca, is set to close its doors for the final time on Saturday, May 25.

The business was originally opened by Howard Powell, now 80, who has been a butcher since he was a teenager.

His son Chris soon joined the business and now runs it with his mobile hairdresser wife Natalie, since the pandemic.

Natalie now works in the shop three days a week and continues with her mobile hairdressing business three days a week.

Chris and Natalie Powell (Image: Chris Powell)

Chris said: "It's been difficult to work such long hours and we want to be able to spend more time with the family and together.

"We think now is a good time to take a bit of a back step with the workload becoming a bit much."

He said it had not been an easy decision, and that it had been taken with "heavy hearts" when he posted the news of the upcoming closure on their social media page in late April.

He added: "I would like to thank all my customers, past and present, for their loyal support and their friendship which both Natalie and I will miss.

"We will always be grateful to the good people of Risca for the support it has shown us during the 35 years of doing our best for the community."

The butchers has become famed for its local produce from sausages to haggis to faggots and burgers.

The popularity within the local community was clear to see from the reaction to the news on social media, with many expressing disappointment while reflecting on fond memories of visiting with their families in years gone by.

Many residents and other local businesses wished the family luck with their future and said they would be a great miss to Risca's shopping street.

Fellow local butchers Nash and Sons commented: "So sad to read this good luck both in your plans and enjoy the time together both."

Kate Crocker shared that her dad loved visiting Howard's, adding: "I have fond memories of being in the shop as a little girl with him. Thank you. Wishing you lots of happy family time now."

Alicia Richards described Howard's as "the best butchers in Risca", a sentiment echoed by many others who also wished them luck but said "family comes first".

Myra Veysey said: "I'm sorry to hear this about you closing the shop I have been coming to and your dad for many years.

"I will miss coming in and having a little chat. I wish you both all the luck in what your next venture will be."