Retired accountant David Maggs, 73, dialled 999 to confess to killing mother-of-two Linda, 74, because he feared she was taking money from him.

He was jailed for life with a minimum 20 year sentence March 2022 but was found dead in his cell at HMP Parc in Bridgend on May 7.

An inquest heard he was checked by workers after they spotted a leg hanging out from his bed at the category B prison.

Paramedics were called but Maggs could not be revived and a post mortem examination showed he suffered a heart attack.

Assistant coroner Rachel Knight adjourned the hearing in Pontypridd to a date to be fixed.

Maggs stabbed his wife more than 15 times just weeks before their divorce - over losing their home in Abergavenny to her.

The couple's divorce nisi was due to be granted but they had remained living together in their £200,000 home where Linda was killed in 2021.

The pair were both previously divorced - but had been together for 28 years when Maggs stabbed Linda as she lay in bed before calling the police to confess the killing.

Maggs' death was the ninth death at the G4S-run prison in just two month including at least four who suffered drug-related deaths.

Inmates at the Category B prison have been warned not to take Spice - known as the "zombie drug" because it often leads takers into a paralytic state with little control of their bodily movements.

South Wales Police previously said they had received reports of six sudden deaths that have occurred at HM Prison Parc in Bridgend since February 27.

A spokeswoman said four deaths are believed to be drug related.