The crash, involving four vehicles, has left a man from Pontypool with serious injuries on Wednesday, May 22 at around 6.30pm.

The incident took place on Hospital Road in Pontnewynydd leading up to the area of Trevethin with a spokesperson for Gwent Police saying a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Crash on Hospital Road in Pontnewynydd in Pontypool (Image: Matt Lewis)

The Gwent Police spokesperson, said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on Hospital Road, Pontypool, at around 6.30pm on Wednesday 22 May.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Welsh Ambulance Service and an air ambulance.

Hospital Road in Pontnewynydd in Pontypool (Image: Matt Lewis)

"The collision involved a Volkswagen Golf, two parked cars and a Mercedes Sprinter van.

"The driver of the Volkswagen Golf - a 28-year-old man from the Pontypool area was taken to hospital for treatment.

"His injuries are believed to be potentially life-changing."

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue, said: "At around 18:37 on Wednesday 22nd May, SWFRS responded to a road traffic collision whereby one person was physically trapped in a vehicle and was released by the fire service through removal of the windscreen.

"The patient was transported to Grange hospital by land ambulance.

"The incident was subsequently handed over to the police."

The Welsh Ambulance services have been contacted for a statement.