The headline sponsor for the 2024 South Wales Schools and Education Awards, Trade Centre Wales, are excited to unveil their new Community Engagement Programme (CEP). This initiative is designed to strengthen ties with local clubs and organisations, promoting community development through various sponsorships and support efforts.

They have transformed Kit Klub into the new Community Engagement Programme, with plans to increase school visits, sponsor more local events, and further support the local community.

Trade Centre Wales are also proud to integrate its School Outreach Programme, featuring inspiring talks by brand ambassadors, Gareth ‘Alfie’ Thomas and Mike Doyle.

Through these sessions, students are motivated by the personal stories of these accomplished individuals. Gareth and Mike share valuable life lessons, helping students prepare for future success by highlighting the importance of determination, resilience, and confidence.

Their stories serve not only to inspire but also to boost the students' confidence, instilling a sense of resilience that is crucial for overcoming life's challenges.

As role models, Gareth Thomas and Mike Doyle exemplify the power of perseverance and dedication, encouraging students to pursue their dreams with unwavering commitment.

Trade Centre Wales have an history of community involvement, recently supporting the Navy Cadet Force with sponsorship for military tents and backing a legendary Wales vs England charity football hosted at the Swansea.com stadium in aid of Joseph’s Smile and Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Their CEP extends this commitment by fostering vibrant communities and supporting a broad range of local initiatives.

Mike Bailey, founder and owner of Trade Centre Wales, commented: "We are excited to commence the Community Engagement Programme, which strengthens local ties and fosters community development. By increasing school visits, sponsoring local events, and supporting clubs and organisations, we aim to make a lasting positive impact.

"Through these efforts, we are dedicated to nurturing a more connected and vibrant community for the future."

Through their Community Engagement Programme, Trade Centre Wales is devoted to making a meaningful and enduring difference, ensuring their support has long-term benefits and fosters a stronger, more united community for years to come.