Kristine Dzagnidze, Levani Kvinikadze and Nino Tortladze are studying postgraduate degrees on scholarships as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between USW and Akaki Tsereteli State University based in Kutaisi. The city of Newport has been twinned with the Georgian city of Kutaisi since 1989.

Levani is studying on the MA Leadership and Management (Education) programme at the University’s Newport Campus and has been on a teaching placement at Llanwern High School.

He said: “This has been such a good academic experience for me. I will be taking what I have learnt back home, where I hope teaching will be my future profession. Studying here has introduced me to different approaches to teaching, which has been invaluable.”

Kristine, who is studying MA Education (Innovation in Learning and Teaching) in Newport, said: “I am passionate about education because it plays a pivotal role in any nation. I was keen to accept this scholarship because I have always wanted to study in the UK, so I jumped at the opportunity.

“I have been working in schools in Bristol and feel lucky to have had the opportunity to teach in a different country, and study teaching at a much deeper level. I have learnt a lot and developed my independent learning skills.”

The students all said how welcomed they have felt in Newport and by Welsh people.

Nino Tortladze, also studying MA Education (Innovation in Learning and Teaching) and has also worked at Llanwern High School, said: “It has been so nice to experience a different culture and diverse perspectives. Everyone has been very friendly, supportive, and hospitable.

“The teaching curriculum is very different in Wales to back home, so it’s been so interesting to observe. We have enjoyed learning some Welsh as part of our teaching too.”

Levani, Kristine and Nino have been working hard on their assignments but, when they have had free time, they have enjoyed the city centre and visiting local venues and cultural sites, such as the Caerleon Roman Amphitheatre and Cardiff Museum.

Professor Shalva Kirtadze, Rector of Akaki-Tsereteli State University, recently visited Newport with colleagues to speak with the students and discuss partnership opportunities with USW.

Dr Ben Calvert, Vice-Chancellor of USW, said: “It was great to welcome Prof Shalva Kirtadze and colleagues during their visit to USW.

"The link between Kutaisi and Newport is longstanding and our MOU with Akaki Tsereteli State University builds on that foundation, strengthening our educational ties.

"It is pleasing to hear of the positive experiences that the three students have had, enjoying their time learning at USW and working with local schools, and I hope that their experiences will help contribute to their future careers.”

