The tracks were recorded at Monmouthshire's Monnow Valley studios during the recording session for Definitely Maybe but didn't make the final cut.

Definitely, Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) will be released on August 30, featuring a collection of tracks from the initial recording session at Monnow Valley Studios.

These original recordings were deemed overly technical and polished, failing to capture the essence of the band.

As a result, they were discarded and the band relocated to Sawmills Studios in Cornwall for a retake.

Now, the Monnow Valley versions and Sawmill outtakes, unveiled for the first time, promise to provide fans with an intriguing new understanding of the birth of Oasis’ debut.

These versions underscore the self-belief that propelled the early years of Oasis and the determination required to create their debut.

The album, both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, sold more than 6.1 million copies globally after its release in 1994. It has been BPI certified eight times platinum in the UK and is the second most streamed album of the 1990s in the UK.

Interestingly, it is beaten in that list by its successor (What's the Story) Morning Glory?.

Oasis' debut remains a classic 30 years on, with songs like Supersonic, Shakermaker, Live Forever and Cigarettes & Alcohol becoming indispensable global anthems.

The commemorative album, Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), will be available for pre-order in multiple formats including Deluxe 4LP, Deluxe 2CD and coloured vinyl.

Tracklist for Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition):

Volume 1 includes remastered versions of the full original album.

Meanwhile, Volume 2 incorporates Monnow Valley versions of "Rock 'n' Roll Star", "Shakermaker", "Live Forever", Up in the Sky, Columbia, Bring it on Down, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Digsy's Dinner.

Volume 2 also features the Sawmills outtakes of some of the tracks along with "Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov’ 92)". The Sad Song track will feature alternative vocals from Liam Gallagher.