Lee Price was nearly four times the driving limit for cocaine when he was pursued on the A467 between Abercarn and the Rogerstone area of Newport.

The 21-year-old from Ebbw Vale was driving a battered Ford EcoSport which had a missing window and rope holding down the “substantially damaged” boot.

Bethan Evans, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court: “The driver side window was missing and the glass from it was in the driver's footwell.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer caught by bouncers taking bags of cocaine into ‘notorious’ nightclub

“The defendant was arrested and searched and some items were found on his person, including a black and red balaclava in his jacket and some gloves.

“He appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs due to the fact that his eyes were glazed.”

Learner driver Price told officers he had snorted two lines of cocaine just hours before the chase during the early hours of October 24, 2023.

The defendant, of Alexandra Street, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drug driving, failing to stop, driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.

These offences were committed just weeks after he had been released under investigation following a police pursuit through Ebbw Vale.

He was handed a suspended jail sentence in March for that incident when Price nearly hit a woman pushing a pram before he made a run for it after abandoning a stolen car.

Julia Cox representing the defendant for the more recent offences said her client had an “immature social network” at the time.

She added that Price had strong personal mitigation in that he had lost his father when he was 17.

The defendant had found a job as a groundworker since and his barrister urged the court to suspend his prison sentence.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant his offending was so serious that only a custodial term could be justified.

He said: “Your culpability is high because you'd consumed drugs and you were evading capture by the police.

“The fact that this was committed so soon after the earlier offence is a significant aggravating feature.

“Ten months, half to serve, OK Mr Price? Take him down please.”

The defendant was banned from driving for two years and five months and will have to pass an extended test if he wants to have a full driving licence.