The Dalmatian Bike Ride, supported by Acorn for the 12th year, is set to continue its fundraising efforts for one of the largest hospice at home care providers in the UK.

So far, the charity event has raised more than £300,000.

Known affectionately as 'The Dally', the annual event maps out five different cycle routes, intending to raise funds for 3,200 patients across Wales in Newport, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, and Mid and South Powys.

Participants in the 2024 event, scheduled for Saturday, June 8, can now choose from routes varying from 18km to a challenging 101km course, introduced the previous year.

More than 300 riders are expected to saddle up, each receiving a commemorative t-shirt and an invitation to the 'Finish Festival' at The Priory Hotel & Restaurant in Caerleon.

Dave Rees, founder of the ride and volunteer at St David’s Hospice Care, said: "We can’t wait to welcome riders old and new to this year’s Dalmatian Bike Ride, which invites cyclists to take on routes of 18km to 101km in length for a very worthy cause."

Adding his thanks to Acorn by Synergie, he continued: "We are really looking forward to welcoming supporters to the 2024 event and are hugely thankful to Acorn by Synergie in helping us to make it happen as our lead sponsor for 2024."

Bernard Ward, managing director at Acorn by Synergie, said: "As a company we are passionate about being socially responsible and choosing to do what’s right - after all, people are our business.

"This is why helping to run events like The Dalmatian Bike Ride every year is so important to us, not only as an organisation with its headquarters in Newport, as St David’s Hospice also has, but as part of a much wider commitment on Acorn by Synergie’s part to helping to build a more caring, inclusive and emotionally supportive society in general."

To participate or get more information about the Dalmatian Bike Ride, visit its website.