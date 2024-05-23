South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Traffic chaos as incident leaves motorway closed in both directions

Live

M4 J37 Porthcawl to J38 Margam motorway police incident

Emergency
Traffic
South Wales
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A police incident on the M4
  • Lanes on the M4 J37 Porthcawl to J38 Margam are closed in both directions
  • Severe delays can be seen on the motorway with motorists told to stay in their vehicles

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos