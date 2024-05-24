This comes as collective legal action is being taken against Avara Foods Limited and its parent company.

The Leigh Day lawyers will run a stand from May 23 to 27, providing information about the pollution of the River Wye and details on joining the claim against the alleged polluters.

The civil claim, led by Leigh Day partner Oliver Holland, seeks remediation and compensation for those affected by the pollution.

Residents have voiced their support for the legal action.

Jeffrey Hancorn, a developer, said: "My development site would have been built and people living in the homes if the river had been clean, and the Dutch phosphate moratorium had not been implemented."

Julian Nancarrow, a resident, expressed concern for the river's ecosystem, saying: "We no longer take our grandchildren to paddle in the river as the riverbed is covered in a brown slime."

Caroline Tivey, a former wild swimmer in the Wye, echoed this sentiment: "I found out it was caused by pollution and since then I have stopped."