Kathryn Seaward, from Caerphilly, was emotional as she crossed the finish line after her months of training to rebuild her cardiovascular health came to a head following a heart attack last year.

The 37-year-old was taking part in the event to raise funds for Beat SCAD, a charity which supports SCAD (Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection) survivors and their families and funds research into the condition, after she was diagnosed with it in May 2023.

She said: “After everything that’s happened in the last year, it was so emotional crossing the finish line.

"While I went into the race feeling well prepared, it was still an incredible challenge to take on 12 months after experiencing a heart attack – something I never thought would happen to me, especially at such a young age.”

Kathryn, who works as an equality, diversity and inclusion specialist, was on holiday in Tenby in May last year with her husband, John, and children Freya, then three, and Arlo, 18 months, when she first noticed something wasn’t quite right.

She spent 10 days in hospital and was told she had something called a SCAD.

She said: “When I was finally discharged from hospital, I was so thankful to be back home with my family, but I was so exhausted I couldn’t do much except get out of bed and sit with them to read or eat before crawling back to bed when the children went to school or childcare.”

It was a further 14 weeks until Kathryn was able to return to work. Meanwhile she was also undertaking cardiac rehab classes to build up her stamina and confidence in getting active again, including taking part in her local Parkrun.

She set her sights to fundraising for Beat SCAD, signing up for the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K.

She said: “I’d run the race twice before and really enjoyed the experience and knew with some more training I’d be able to take on the flat course.

“I’m still due to have an MRI to assess if any permanent damage has been caused to my heart muscle and will need to have annual checkups, but thankfully doctors have said the tears in my coronary arteries have healed.”

Kathryn was one of more 5,000 people who signed up to take part in the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K. She crossed the finish line with two friends and her mum cheering them on. And so far, she has smashed her £500 target by raising more than £800 for the charity.

