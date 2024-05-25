However, with this gorgeous property set in the Wye Valley, this is exactly what you get - paddocks, outbuildings that can be used as stables, woodland and plenty of spaces to roam.

Boasting an impressive two acres of land that provide the potential for a truly "idyllic rural lifestyle", this four-bedroom home could be perfect for those who love the outdoors, with plenty of "pretty places" to enjoy alfresco dining within the stunning surroundings of the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The property located off a quiet country lane, so also provides that quiet setting for private family or solo time with gorgeous "rural views" in "picturesque places", as well as ample parking around the grounds.

This home could also support a farming lifestyle, with space for a greenhouse and vegetable patch as well as a chicken coop.

Inside, the property "oozes character", shown in the stone walls, exposed beams and "charming country interiors".

As well as plenty of social space downstairs, including a lounge, dining room, kitchen diner, as well as a home office and utility room, there's a special extra in this property in the shape of a garden room, which welcomes "cascades of light" and has a "seamless connection" to the garden.

The charming village of the Narth is just over a mile away, with activity centred around the village hall, while the sociable and slightly larger village of Trellech is just a few miles further west, and includes a pub, primary school and church.

The community of Monmouth, offering numerous good schools, eateries and easy access to the Midlands and big cities such as Cardiff and Birmingham, is not far either.

However, the "peace and seclusion" of the property's setting in the Wye Valley is a key part of its "uniqueness", boasting country pubs and lots of historical landmarks to visit.

The nearby woodland offers a "myriad" of walks, bike routes and river-based activity, making this home perfect for those who love the outdoors.

The property is highlighted by the "visual centrepiece" of the period fireplace in the lounge, which, like many of the rooms, offers a place equally for peace or socialising.

Each room is "drenched in light" and has "charming" period features that will delight any homeowner, from the kitchen to the home office, which includes a pathway to a garage that could be converted into extra accommodation if planning is approved.

The utility room also includes a shower on the ground floor, with the main family bathroom found on the first floor perfectly capable of serving all four bedrooms.

Three bedrooms are currently doubles, with one single, all of which "boast character" and plenty of storage space.

One room is directly adjacent to the master, so, if four bedrooms are not required, this room could be converted into an ensuite, subject to planning and budget restrictions.

With plenty of bonus features and ample outside playing space, including a treehouse for the younger generations, this is a gem of a house that could quickly become the perfect family home.

It is currently on the market for a guide price of £950,000 with Archer & Co with Abbie Drew estate agents.

If you would like to book a viewing or find out more, the estate agents can be called on 01600 738785.