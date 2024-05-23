John Miller, a Newport resident and former steel industry salesman, is the selected candidate.

Mr Miller has been living in Newport for 15 years and worked for GKN near George Street Bridge.

It is not the first time that he has stood as an MP as in the 2019 General Election, he stood for Torfaen.

Mr Miller said: "After nearly 50 years of Labour control from Westminster & the civic centre, the cities reputation can’t get much worse.

"The centre of town needs to be better policed & neighbourhood watch schemes reintroduced.

"A joined up strategy for inward investment & someone to sell the benefits of our city are a starting point.

"The status quo is not an option."

Mr Miller is a recreational tennis player and follows Newport County.