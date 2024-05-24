ASTON YORKE MABE, 26, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a BMW X5 SUV on October 21, 2023 on a road when there was insufficient transmission of light through the vehicle glass.

KAI BRYAN, 26, of Baldwin Drive, Newport must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on October 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

YASMIN JADE THOMAS, 30, of James Street, Brithdir, Caerphilly must pay £382 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Pengam Road, Pengam, Blackwood on October 20, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JADE OWEN, 37, of Kingfisher Way, Penallta, Caerphilly must pay £312 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Nantgarw Road on October 20, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

BARBARA SMITH, 85, of Tredegar Terrace, Risca must pay £188 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on October 15, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID TRUELOVE, 64, of Farm Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a seat belt on the A467 in Newport on October 14, 2023.

IAN FAUL, 57, of Brynhyfryd Avenue, Newport must pay £434 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A4810 on October 21, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MAHDI HUSSAIN, 41, of Harrow Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on October 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMIE MAIDMENT, 43, of Ifton Road, Rogiet, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD MORGAN, 67, of Neerings, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on October 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.