Kingsway Shopping Centre has been chosen by the BBC as the location to film a new drama series, Fallen Divas, delighting onlookers and shopkeepers alike.

Vicky Young from the store, Glorious George, said: “We’re not entirely sure what’s being filmed but there are a lot of cameras and people about, it’s really exciting for the centre”.

Filming in Kingsway Shopping Centre

The series promises to bring "thrilling drama and captivating performances to audiences around the world".

Members of the production team said they have been "enjoying spare time in the centre and its shops".

Production team on site

In addition to hosting the BBC production, the Kingsway Centre owner, Niall Leyton-Boyce has been actively reaching out to other entertainment companies, including Channel 4 and Netflix, for future opportunities.

A spokesperson for the Kingsway Shopping Centre said: "The goal is to bring more exciting and innovative projects to Newport, further establishing the city as a hub for creativity and art.

"With its central location and versatile spaces, the Kingsway Centre is the perfect setting for a wide range of productions.

"The Kingsway offers facilities and a dynamic atmosphere that are sure to inspire creative eyes and all who enter its doors.

Cast members for Fallen Divas

Security and film crews at Kingsway Shopping Centre

"The Kingsway Centre is committed to bring in high-quality productions to the city and host events that will showcase Newport's thriving arts scene.

"Stay tuned for more exciting projects and announcements coming soon to the Kingsway Centre and our vibrant home of Newport."

Earlier in May, the film crews were spotted in the Newport bus station in Upper Dock Street, Market Street, and Griffin Street which affected traffic in the area.

The production team has been in and around the Kingsway Centre throughout this week (week beginning May 20) and will be around until the end of the week.