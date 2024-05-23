A 37-YEAR-OLD man who was last seen weeks ago, has now been found.
Christopher Jones, 37, from Gilfach, Caerphilly was described as being around 6ft tall and of medium build.
A police spokesperson said: “He was last seen in the south of Caerphilly on Friday, May 3."
Gwent Police also said he had links to the Bargoed area.
Now the police force have provided an update on the situation and said via X (formerly Twitter) that he has now been found.
ℹ️ Christopher Jones, 37, who was reported as missing to police, has now been found.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) May 23, 2024
🤝 Thank you for sharing our appeal. pic.twitter.com/c3NVmaVRDg
Gwent Police thanked those that shared their appeal.
