The investigation, by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), reveals the pervasive impact of these issues on the global SME market.

The study discovered that more than half of small and medium-sized companies and advisers (59 per cent) globally believe refusing bribes or resisting corruption could cost them business opportunities.

In the UK, this statistic is slightly lower, with 46 per cent expressing this concern.

Despite this anxiety, there are clear advantages recognised to maintaining ethical business practices.

77 per cent of global respondents, and 67 per cent in the UK, agreed that having a firm policy against bribery boosts consumer confidence.

Additionally, 68 per cent reported it could increase their chances of securing major contracts.

Jason Piper, ACCA’s head of tax and business law, criticised corruption, describing it as a "poison; it distorts markets, stunts economic growth, and deters investment."

He stated the association is working to equip businesses and regulators with the necessary tools to eliminate corruption and engender transparency and trust, through methods such as digital technologies.

Lloyd Powell, head of ACCA Cymru/Wales, spoke on the daily threat of corruption faced by Welsh businesses.

"The fact our members are reporting improved prosperity through having anti-corruption policies in place is a good start.

"How best to address modern-day corruption can be confusing, we hope our latest report will provide some clear advice"

ACCA hopes the report will serve as a catalyst for change.