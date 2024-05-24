Officers dealt with an incident on the M4 between Junction 37 Pyle and Junction 38 Margam, which led to them closing both sides of the motorway on Thursday, May 23 at around 12.26pm midday.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “Officers are dealing with an incident involving a man on a bridge above the M4 between Pyle and Margam (junctions 37-38).”

M4 J38 Margam (eastbound) (Image: Traffic Wales)

Map of area where there was the most congestion, due to the incident. (Image: Traffic Wales)

Traffic Wales reported that the M4 between J37 Pyle and J38 Margam had been closed in both directions with all traffic halted from 12.26pm midday until approximately 3pm.

Queues of traffic as carriageway heading eastbound was closed on M4. (Image: Traffic Wales)

Police car getting through queues of traffic (Image: Traffic Wales)

While emergency services attempted to clear the initial congestion and open all lanes, several broken down vehicles had to be cleared by traffic operators.

Several lanes were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident (Image: Traffic Wales)

Further lane closures were put in place which Traffic Wales said was "due to a number of additional broken down vehicles on the westbound carriageway."

Most of the traffic was then cleared around 6.30pm on Thursday evening.

South Wales Police have been contacted for a further statement on the incident.