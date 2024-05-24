AN INCIDENT earlier today led to parts of the M4 being closed off for hours in both directions, with emergency services attending the scene.
Officers dealt with an incident on the M4 between Junction 37 Pyle and Junction 38 Margam, which led to them closing both sides of the motorway on Thursday, May 23 at around 12.26pm midday.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “Officers are dealing with an incident involving a man on a bridge above the M4 between Pyle and Margam (junctions 37-38).”
Traffic Wales reported that the M4 between J37 Pyle and J38 Margam had been closed in both directions with all traffic halted from 12.26pm midday until approximately 3pm.
While emergency services attempted to clear the initial congestion and open all lanes, several broken down vehicles had to be cleared by traffic operators.
Further lane closures were put in place which Traffic Wales said was "due to a number of additional broken down vehicles on the westbound carriageway."
Most of the traffic was then cleared around 6.30pm on Thursday evening.
South Wales Police have been contacted for a further statement on the incident.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel