TWO Newport men have appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court after police seized 1.2kg of cocaine.
Mohammed Raza and Ali Hussanain, both aged 30, have been charged with possession with intent to supply the class A drug on May 20.
Hussanain is also accused of possession of criminal property in the form of “high-end designer goods” and possession of cannabis.
The defendants are due to appear before the crown court on June 19.
Raza, of Ludlow Close, and Hussanain, of Beechwood Road, were remanded in custody.
