GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a woman who has been reported missing.
Louisa Jones, 26 from Blackwood was last seen at around 5.50 pm on Thursday, May 23 near her home address in Fleur-de-lis.
She is described as around 5ft 6in tall of slim build with blonde hair.
She has links to Maesycwmmer and Tir-y-Birth and is urged to contact the police.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting 2400169385.
