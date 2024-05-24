Louisa Jones, 26 from Blackwood was last seen at around 5.50 pm on Thursday, May 23 near her home address in Fleur-de-lis.

She is described as around 5ft 6in tall of slim build with blonde hair.

She has links to Maesycwmmer and Tir-y-Birth and is urged to contact the police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting 2400169385.

A Spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: “We’re appealing for information to find Louisa Jones who was last seen at around 5.50 pm on Thursday 23 May near her home address in Fleur-de-Lis.

“Louisa, 26, is described as around 5’ 6” tall, with long, blonde hair and of slim build.

“She has known links to Maesycwmmer and Tir-y-Birth.

“Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting 2400169385

“Louisa is also urged to contact us.”