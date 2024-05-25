MARK GAY, 50, of Keats Close, Newport was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on February 22, 2023.

He must pay £2,000 compensation, a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

SCOTT EDWARDS, 42, of Old Shirenewton Road, Crick, Caldicot was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assault by beating in Chepstow on December 3, 2023.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge, £100 compensation and £85 costs.

SIMEON JAY WEIR, 28, of Hoskins Street, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Corelli Street on October 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL ANDREW GULLIFORD, 49, of Newman Road, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on October 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TAYLOR GAVIN SMITH, 26, of Fox Avenue, Newbridge must pay £148 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on October 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHINEDU OKAFOR, 47, of Parc Panteg, Griffithstown, Pontypool must pay £762 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT SAMUEL, 32, of Ternata Drive, Monmouth must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on October 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ADAM JAMES VINES, 38, of Rhosyn Gwyn, Elliots Town, Caerphilly must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on October 11, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CONSTANTIN SILISTEANU, 50, of St Cattwg's Avenue, Gelligaer, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.