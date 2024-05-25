Jane Byrd, managing director of Compass Cymru, has been hailed as a 2024 Role Model by WiHTL for her work in promoting inclusivity.

This recognition was part of the innovative '2024 Role Models for Inclusion in Hospitality, Travel, Leisure and Retail Index' launched by WiHTL and Diversity in Retail, the only collaborative community in the UK focused on advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) within these sectors.

Produced in collaboration with The MBS Group, the Index celebrates champions of EDI from across the industry.

Ms Byrd found herself among 75 UK champions, recognised for their commitment to these values.

She has long been a beacon for EDI, having previously participated in WiHTL’s Global Female Leader programme and subsequently serving as a mentor for future cohorts.

She is an ambassador for Compass’ Women in Food Network, a mentor for the 30% Club UK and Moving Ahead, and a lead ambassador for the Compass’ You Matter employee network, exhibiting a remarkable dedication to fostering diverse and inclusive environments.

In her capacity as managing director of Compass Cymru, Ms Byrd has empowered the next generation of hospitality talents through aspirational apprenticeship programmes, support for the Junior Chef Academy, and signing up to the UK Hospitality Skills Pledge pilot.

Adding to her impressive resume, she also served on the advisory board for Springboard’s in Wales as its vice chairwoman from 2021 to 2023.

Speaking on her recognition, Ms Byrd said: "I’m incredibly proud to have been named as a 2024 role model by WiHTL and Diversity in Retail.

"I strongly advocate inclusion within Compass Cymru.

"In order to really drive change, we must be honest and acknowledge that creating opportunities for one group of individuals does not mean fewer opportunities for another group.

"I continue to push for equity, diversity and inclusion, as I’m pleased to work for a company that people are proud to work for and can come to work knowing that they can be themselves without fear of being missed out, overlooked of judged."

Others also voiced their praise for this year's role models, underscoring the magnitude of their accomplishments.

Tea Colaianni, founder and chair of WiHTL & Diversity in Retail, said: "A huge congratulations to all those featured in the 2024 Role Models for Inclusion in Hospitality, Travel, Leisure and Retail Index.

"On a personal level, I feel humbled by the stories these role models have shared with us."

Echoing these sentiments, Elliott Goldstein, managing partner of The MBS Group, said: "For six years now, it has been our privilege to work alongside WiHTL & Diversity in Retail.

"The 2024 Role Models for Inclusion Index is an inspiring publication, which brings together our champion’s invaluable insight on what diversity means to them, and how we can all contribute to moving the dial."