A BLACKWOOD man who was jailed for shoplifting has been arrested in a prison recall.
Gwent Police recently appealed for information to find 30-year-old Yarran Watkins, from the Blackwood area, who had been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
Watkins received a prison sentence of eight weeks for shoplifting at Newport Magistrates Court in January 2024.
In an update, the force announced that he has recently been found and arrested.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We recently appealed for information to find 30-year-old Yarran Watkins, from the Blackwood area, who had been recalled to prison.
“He has now been found and arrested. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”
