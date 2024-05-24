Gwent Police recently appealed for information to find 30-year-old Yarran Watkins, from the Blackwood area, who had been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Watkins received a prison sentence of eight weeks for shoplifting at Newport Magistrates Court in January 2024.

In an update, the force announced that he has recently been found and arrested.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We recently appealed for information to find 30-year-old Yarran Watkins, from the Blackwood area, who had been recalled to prison.



“He has now been found and arrested. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”