Louisa Jones, 37 from Blackwood was described as being 5ft 6in tall and of slim build.

Gwent Police also said she had links to Maesycwmmer and Tir-y-Birth.

Now the police force have provided an update on the situation and said via X (formerly Twitter) that she has been found.

ℹ️ Louisa Jones, 26, who was reported as missing to police, has now been found.



Thank you for sharing our recent appeal.

Gwent Police thanked those who shared their appeal.