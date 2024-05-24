A 26-year-old woman who was last seen yesterday evening, Thursday, May 23 has now been found.

Louisa Jones, 37 from Blackwood was described as being 5ft 6in tall and of slim build.

Gwent Police also said she had links to Maesycwmmer and Tir-y-Birth. 

Now the police force have provided an update on the situation and said via X (formerly Twitter) that she has been found.

 

 

 

Gwent Police thanked those who shared their appeal.

 

 