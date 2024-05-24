Officers from Newport’s neighbourhood enforcement team arrested a 19-year-old man and 19-year-old Woman in Always on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class-A Drugs.

During the search on Tuesday, May 21, Gwent Police officers seized over £6,000 worth of cocaine, cash and an e-bike.

Both suspects have been charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug – cocaine.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Illegal drugs have no place in Gwent and we will continue to target anyone involved in drug supply.

“If you have any information, please call us on 101 or DM us on social media.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, in an emergency always call 999.”