After two record-breaking seasons on the West End, the show is preparing to burst onto the stage at the ICC Wales on December 14 and 15.

'Elf The Musical' boasts features such as Santa’s magical sleigh, video-film backdrops, and even encourages audience participation with a snowball fight.

Other performance highlights include unique elements such as a large candy cane journey from the North Pole.

The producer, Jon Conway, is well-known for his legendary panto and musical comedies.

The cast members of Elf The Musical include Kelly Benlacki as Buddy's love interest and Barry Bloxham as his long-suffering dad.

As per tradition, attendees are warmly encouraged to dress up for the spectacle with Christmas sweaters being a popular choice.

The musical is said to be an entertaining blend of special effects and touches of humour, certain to provide a fun-filled night for attendees.

The show remains a product of The World's Biggest Productions Limited with an original score crafted by Matt Sklar and Chad Beguelin.

To paraphrase Buddy, organisers say: "You'd have to be a cotton-headed ninny muggins to miss this feel-good festive extravaganza."