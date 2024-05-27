Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Twins Noah and Tyler Harris were born at 29 weeks at home in Caerphilly on February 27, 2024. The two boys were due on May 10, 2024. Noah was 2lb 4oz and Tyler was 2lb 8oz. Their parents are Ffion Williams and Craig Harries, and they have three big brothers - Jayden, 12, Brayden, 11, and Ashton, eight. Noah spent eight weeks in hospital at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, and Tyler was there for 10 weeks. They are now back at home. Noah is now 6lb 4oz and Tyler is 6lb 15oz.