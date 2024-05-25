The Met Office has forecast that the weekend will be relatively dry until Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

Don’t pack away the shorts or Barbeque yet, as tomorrow is looking dry and warm with temperatures reaching up to 19 degrees.

The forecast for tomorrow is that it will be largely dry and fine with some sunshine before turning hazier during the afternoon, feeling warm with temperatures of up to 19.

Sunseekers will be flocking to nearby beaches to enjoy the sunshine as schools finish today for the Whitsun break.

But it looks like a wet start to the half-term, as the Met Office may issue another weather warning due to heavy and thundery showers that are forecast for the remainder of the bank holiday.

The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday reads that there will be scattered showers on Sunday, possibly heavy and thundery. There will be fewer showers on Monday.

Commenting on the forecast for Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Sunday will have a mixture of sunny spells but also scattered, heavy and in places thundery downpours.

“Not everywhere will see them but where they do occur there is a small chance of some temporary issues such as flooded roads. Scotland will be cloudier with rain, while Northern Ireland will also be cloudy but with a chance that heavy showers could break out later too, bringing similar conditions to England and Wales.”

On Tuesday, there will be a strengthening breeze and outbreaks of rain, but it will generally stay warm in sunnier interludes.

For the rest of half term, it looks to be dry with rain and showers from time to time according to the long-range forecast for Wednesday, May 9 to Thursday, June 6.

Showers are likely to continue with some longer spells of rain which could be heavy at times. Temperatures in the South will be a little warmer than average.

Mr Harris added: “The outlook for Bank Holiday Monday is for brighter, cooler, and breezier conditions with scattered showers for England and Wales at first, but a steady drying trend from the west is likely. Northern Ireland could well start fine but cool and remain settled whilst feeling pleasantly warm in longer sunny spells.

“The focus for heavier showers is expected to transfer to Scotland and possibly northeast England, where again these could be slow moving, the heaviest of which could cause some temporary, localised issues such as flooded roads.

“We are keeping the weather warning situation under review, so please keep up to date with the latest warnings and forecasts from the Met Office if you have planned this Bank Holiday weekend.”