More than 100 children from Coed Eva and Blenheim Road Federation discussed maintaining or trimming the six-week summer break.

The dialogue ensued at the council's Civic Centre chamber in Pontypool, underpinning the schools' aim to enhance children's critical thinking.

Tommy, Year 5, said: "It's been very fun and exciting for me to participate in the debating with my friends.

"I think we should keep the six weeks the same, as the weather is always better in July than it is in October, and I couldn't meet my friends to play if the weather was bad".

Coed Eva teacher Ceri Johnson expressed pride in the children, saying: "The pupils have worked so hard throughout the process, so it's great to see it come to fruition in the Chamber and the progress they've made is superb".

Cllr Richard Clark encouraged other schools to utilise the chamber, stating: "I would like to extend the opportunity for all our schools to use or visit our chamber as a first step to understanding and hopefully taking an interest in democracy."

This scheme forms part of Torfaen County Borough Council's broader initiative to ensure school attendance.