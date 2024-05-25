Keith Parry from Gaer has been waiting patiently while volunteer tradespeople from construction charity, Band of Builders, work on building a ground-floor extension with a bedroom and bathroom for Keith.

A spokesperson for the Band of Builders charity, said: "Nearly 50 volunteer tradespeople from Band of Builders were involved in the project, installing a lift that goes out to the front, and tradespeople from as far as Cornwall came to help."

Band of Builders project in Gaer, Newport (Image: Jason Parry)

Band of Builders project in Gaer, Newport (Image: Jason Parry)

Band of Builders project in Gaer, Newport (Image: Jason Parry)

Mr Parry's house was a three-week project and according to the spokesperson for Band of Builders, tradespeople loved "the camaraderie and helping one of their own" as they often work on their own.

Keith's wife Linda Parry, 70, said she is "just over the moon" about the works.

Mrs Parry said: "It has been the best experience, I have met some wonderful people and I am in awe of them all.

Band of Builders project in Gaer, Newport (Image: Jason Parry)

Band of Builders project in Gaer, Newport (Image: Jason Parry)

Band of Builders project in Gaer, Newport (Image: Jason Parry)

Band of Builders project in Gaer, Newport (Image: Jason Parry)

"We've had people turn up here, one guy came from Weston-super-mare who wanted to give a hand today.

"The kindness has been unbelievable."

Mrs Parry also complimented the kindness shown by both the volunteers and the companies who were involved.

Band of Builders project in Gaer, Newport (Image: Jason Parry)

Band of Builders project in Gaer, Newport (Image: Jason Parry)

Band of Builders project in Gaer, Newport (Image: Jason Parry)

Band of Builders project in Gaer, Newport (Image: Jason Parry)

She said: "Between the guys who are doing it and companies who have donated, I can't believe they're that kind. It's thousands of pounds and it takes my breath away."

The family were in the house when the works were going on, and Mrs Parry said "Keith's handled it all very well with the banging, the drilling and everything."

"To be honest, i am so grateful that it's being done and would have camped out in the garden but it's been amazing," said Linda, adding, "When I even go to Tesco, everyone asks how it's going."

Band of Builders project in Gaer, Newport (Image: Jason Parry)

Band of Builders project in Gaer, Newport (Image: Jason Parry)

Band of Builders project in Gaer, Newport (Image: Jason Parry)

Band of Builders project in Gaer, Newport (Image: Jason Parry)

Linda Parry as project lead (Image: Jason Parry)

Keith, Linda and Jason Parry (Image: Jason Parry)

Works on the project began on Saturday, May 4, and are due to finish with a handover on Sunday, May 26.

Background

In late 2021, Keith Parry suffered a stroke in his bedroom. His family called 999 and endured an agonising wait for an ambulance and it took another 45 minutes to get him down the stairs.

The father-of-three was thrombolysed to break up blood clots but suffered a second bleed on the brain that evening and spent a week in intensive care.

The stroke has robbed Mr Parry, now 70, of his speech and mobility. He spent seven months in hospitals across South Wales and doctors suggested he move into a nursing home - a prospect which his wife Linda refused.

Keith Parry (Image: Band of Builders)

They installed a hospital bed and lifting equipment in their lounge at home, where Mr Parry has slept ever since.

When he needs to attend a medical appointment, it often requires ambulance and fire service crews.

Keith and Linda Parry in Newport (Image: Band of Builders)

The joiner from Gaer effectively lived under the stairs which prompted comparisons, the family said, with Harry Potter.