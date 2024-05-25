Launching on May 25, the display at National Museum Cardiff features more than 200 artworks, including pieces from the national collection of Amgueddfa Cymru.

The exhibition takes a deep dive into the people, communities, and landscape of the South Wales Valleys, and asks visitors to challenge preconceptions.

"We’re delighted to share some of the stories of the south Wales valleys in this new exhibition," said Dr Kath Davies, director of collections and research at Amgueddfa Cymru.

"We’re inviting visitors to respond and reflect on their experiences of the Valleys, spark conversations and challenge stereotypes."

More than 60 artists, including Penry Williams, Josef Herman, and Ernest Zobole, and outsider artists like miners Nicholas Evans and Illtyd David, provided paintings, film, photography and applied art.

Nicholas Thornton, head of modern and contemporary art at Amgueddfa Cymru, said: "We’re excited to open this major exhibition which tells new stories about the south Wales Valleys through the art collections at Amgueddfa Cymru."

The exhibition is free to visit and runs until November 3.