Whitsun half-term begins on Monday, May 27 until Friday, May 31 and parents will be looking for ways to entertain their children without breaking the bank.

We compiled a list of five top free or low-cost activities to enjoy.

Big Banquet – Caldicot

The Big Banquet returns to Caldicot Castle tonight and will be running across the two half-term weekends of May 24 to May 27 and May 31 to June 2.

%image('18120842', type="article-full", alt="The Big Banquet to return to Caldicot Castle this weekend. Picture: Matt Appleby Consulting Limited")The Big Banquet will bring its unique mix of gravity-defying high-wire acts, family circus fun and the best street food that Wales has to offer.

Big Banquet tickets are priced at £5 for adults and free for children under 16 and are on sale now.

Judgement Day – Cardiff

It’s the biggest family day out in the rugby calendar, as the double header event of the BKT United Rugby Championship heads to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, June 1.

%image('18120808', type="article-full", alt="Judgement Day between Dragons and Scarlets, Cardiff and Ospreys will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium this year")See the Dragons take on the Scarlets and stay to watch Cardiff face the Ospreys.

Tickets are priced at £25 for adults, £20 for students and seniors and £10 for under 16.

National Roman Legion Museum – Newport

Why not pay a visit to the Roman museum and learn about Roman history.

%image('18120883', type="article-full", alt=" Children will also get a chance to decorate a Roman shield, fix a mosaic and make Roman pottery from Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google")Children will also get a chance to decorate a Roman shield, fix a mosaic and make Roman pottery from Tuesday, May 28.

Cost: Free

Funtastic – Caerphilly

As rain is forecast over the half-term, why not spend an hour or two letting the kids blow off steam at soft play.

Funtastic is open all day for families to enjoy from 10 am until 5 pm, they even serve hot food for a reasonable price.

%image('18120890', type="article-full", alt="Funtastic is a great place to take children for a low cost activity. Picture: Google")Tickets during school holidays are £2.00 for under 1s, £3.95 for children aged 1-3 and £4.95 for children aged 4-12.

Walnut Tree Farm Park – Newport

There is nothing like visiting a farm that has an adventure playground with large indoor and outdoor play areas.

%image('18120776', type="article-full", alt="Walnut Tree Farm is a lovely day out for families")The farm is open for all day, every day for families to enjoy from 10 am to 5 pm.

Tickets are priced at £8 for adults, £7 for children, and free for babies up to 12 months, a family ticket for a family of four is priced at £24.