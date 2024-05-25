After 64 years of performing live, the "British Queen Of Blues" is setting off on her ‘Long Farewell Tour’.

Ms Brooks, whose career began in 1960, will present a show including greatest hits like 'Pearl's A Singer,' ‘Lilac Wine,’ ‘Fool (If You Think It's Over),’ and more.

The tour commemorates her esteemed career, and fans will also have the chance to enjoy pieces from her forthcoming 21st album.

Ms Brookes said about her opening gig in Cardiff: "I love performing in Wales.

"The audiences are always so appreciative, so full of energy, and after 40+ long years of performing a well-worn repertoire both myself and my band really feed off the vibrancy of the crowd.

"And believe me - the people of Cardiff know how to have a good time!

"When an audience brings their A game, I’ll certainly bring mine."

Developed by Bookbinder & Joyce Production, Backline Studios & RLN Music, the kick-off for Elkie Brooks’ ‘Long Farewell Tour’ will happen on June 9 at the New Theatre in Cardiff.