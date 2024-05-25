MonLife has arranged a number of engaging activities for families, including sporty adventures, playful sessions and imaginative workshops.

Interesting activities have been outlined, offering something for every age and interest.

Kicking off the festive atmosphere, MonLife has teamed up with Savoy Youth Theatre and Back Yard Theatre, (Boston, MA, USA) to host an imaginative drama workshop series, 'Let Your Imagination Run Wild', at The Priory Centre, Monmouth.

Over the course of four days, the workshop invites children between the ages of seven and 14 to harness their creative prowess, explore fresh ideas and have an enjoyable time.

More theatrical pursuits continue at the Borough Theatre, where skilled actors and professional tutors will oversee a three-day intensive workshop, specifically aimed at 14 to 19-year-olds, imparting techniques to enhance acting abilities and inspire thespian passion.

The Borough Theatre also plays host to an alluring production of 'Jack and the Beanstalk' by Garlic Theatre on May 25.

Visiting families are guaranteed to be delighted by the captivating puppet show with performances taking place at 11am and 2pm.

Elsewhere, community hubs and libraries are set to offer an array of activities, ranging from artistic endeavours to Lego workshops.

High-energy fun beckons with The Monmouthshire Games, a balanced blend of sport, skills and enjoyment.

Throughout the half term, families can partake in swimming sessions at MonLife Active Leisure Centres –with under16’s swimming for free.

For children seeking action, the Premier Play Centre at Monmouth Leisure Centre presents an enthralling three-storey maze for explorers with an adventurous streak.

There is a dedicated area for toddlers securing fun prospects for the younger ones too.

Casting a spotlight on culinary arts, the Street Food Circus comes to Caldicot Castle with ‘The Big Banquet’. Taking place from May 24 to 27 and again from May 31 to June 2, foodies can relish a variety of globally inspired street food, courtesy of renowned chefs.

In a bid to encourage creativity and physical play, MonLife also offers free play sessions with a skilled playworkers team.

Additionally, crafting enthusiasts are invited to step back in time at Shire Hall with the opportunity to make a unique medieval clay tile.

These diverse and inclusive half-term activities, set up across the county, are geared up to make this half term a memory to cherish.

Detailed information on all events can be accessed by visiting Monmouthshire County Council's website.