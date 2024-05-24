The now-14-year-old – who cannot be named due to her age – was charged with three offences of attempted murder after teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin and a teenager were hurt in the incident at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman on Wednesday, April 24.

The three people received treatment for knife wounds, but were all discharged from hospital shortly afterwards.

She was also charged with possession of a bladed article on a school premises, and was remanded to youth detention accommodation after appearing at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 26.

The defendant spoke only to confirm her name, and no pleas were entered at Swansea Crown Court on May 24.

Judge Geraint Walters ordered the defendant to next appear in court on August 12 where she will enter her pleas, and a provisional trial date was set for September 30.