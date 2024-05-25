The festival, hosted by Abergavenny Flower Arrangement Society, runs until Monday, May 27.

This year's theme, 'There's No Business Like Show Business', features more than 25 displays inspired by beloved musicals.

Around 1,000 handcrafted fabric flowers will tumble from the Church tower, an eye-catching installation known as the Tower of Flowers.

Imaginative displays by the local school and Ladybird playgroup also add to the spectacle.

Festival hours are 10.30am-5pm, except Sunda,y May 26 when hours are 1pm-5pm.