A small section of Bank Street near Glebelands Park is due to close next week to allow Dwr Cymru Welsh Water to repair a water leak.

A spokesperson for Dwr Cymru confirmed that the road serves a local primary school so the work has been "planned for half-term".

A portion of Bank Street near Glebelands Park will be closed for two days (Image: Google Maps)

The water company said this is to "minimise disruption" with "localised diversions in place".

The road closure near Glan Usk Primary School will take place over two days, from Tuesday, May 28 and Thursday, May 30.