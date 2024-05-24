The bridge, located on Lighthouse Road in Newport, will be closed between Monday, May 27, and Sunday, June 2.

An area of Lighthouse Road will be closed between Morgan Way and White Cross Farm at the junction of Pencarn Lane to the start of the Railway Bridge. This is approximately 111 metres.

Junction of Morgan Way and Lighthouse Road (Image: Google Maps)

Diversions will be in place for this time.

Here is why the road and bridge will be closed

Newport City Council has confirmed the reason for the bridge closure as "Vodafone contractors building new carriageway chamber".

Vodafone has been contacted for a further statement.

As a result of the closure, Newport Bus announced that a diversion will be in place for the 31A and 31C bus services, who will operate via Castleton.