A BRIDGE in Newport will be closed for one whole week, with bus route diversions in place.
The bridge, located on Lighthouse Road in Newport, will be closed between Monday, May 27, and Sunday, June 2.
An area of Lighthouse Road will be closed between Morgan Way and White Cross Farm at the junction of Pencarn Lane to the start of the Railway Bridge. This is approximately 111 metres.
Diversions will be in place for this time.
Here is why the road and bridge will be closed
Newport City Council has confirmed the reason for the bridge closure as "Vodafone contractors building new carriageway chamber".
Vodafone has been contacted for a further statement.
As a result of the closure, Newport Bus announced that a diversion will be in place for the 31A and 31C bus services, who will operate via Castleton.
📢 CUSTOMER NOTICE - 31A/C— Newport Bus (@NewportBus) May 24, 2024
Please be advised that starting from 27 May, the bridge on Lighthouse Road will be closed for 7 days. This closure will necessitate the following route diversions in the text below: pic.twitter.com/a1SAsdW58O
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here