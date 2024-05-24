A CRASH between multiple vehicles on the M4 led to heavy delays, as motorists took to the roads to head west ahead of the bank holiday weekend.
The crash reportedly took place between Junctions J26 and J27 around 2pm on Friday, May 24 on the M4 westbound.
A spokesperson for WATOs (Welsh Assembly Traffic Officers) said: "There was a three-vehicle collision on the M4 junctions 26 to 27 travelling westbound today.
"There were slight delays in the area whilst the vehicles were recovered."
AA Traffic reported that all lanes were opened at around 3pm following the crash, with the vehicles on the hard shoulder on M4 westbound.
Delays were seen to J23a at Magor Services with traffic and congestion on the opposite side (eastbound) due to the onlookers.
Gwent Police were contacted for a further statement on whether there were any injuries or fatalities.
