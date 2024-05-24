The crash reportedly took place between Junctions J26 and J27 around 2pm on Friday, May 24 on the M4 westbound.

A spokesperson for WATOs (Welsh Assembly Traffic Officers) said: "There was a three-vehicle collision on the M4 junctions 26 to 27 travelling westbound today.

Three-vehicle crash on the M4 leads to severe delays (Image: Traffic Wales)

"There were slight delays in the area whilst the vehicles were recovered."

AA Traffic reported that all lanes were opened at around 3pm following the crash, with the vehicles on the hard shoulder on M4 westbound.

Delays were seen to J23a at Magor Services with traffic and congestion on the opposite side (eastbound) due to the onlookers.

M4 Malpas Straight (Eastbound) at 3.45pm (Image: Traffic Wales)

Gwent Police were contacted for a further statement on whether there were any injuries or fatalities.